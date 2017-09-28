Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sportswear brand is opening a new headquarters in Solihull.

Gymshark is launching the new base on Blythe Valley Park in Shirley after outgrowing its existing home in Redditch.

The firm has signed a ten-year lease for a 42,408 sq ft, two-storey office in the Trigen building which has undergone a £3 million refurbishment.

It is due to move in next March.

The deal represents one of the largest lettings on the M42 corridor in the past five years.

Gymshark was founded by Ben Francis five years ago with the help of some school friends and has used intense social media activity to grow the firm which now has customers in more than 170 countries and a predicted turnover of £42 million for 2017.

It is also the current holder of the Fast Track 100 award for Britain's fastest-growing private enterprise.

The company will join tenants at Blythe Valley such as accountancy firm PKF Cooper Parry and healthcare and research group Abbott Global.

Mr Francis said: "I was so excited about what we could do here and about Blythe Valley Park itself, I just couldn't wait.

"I want this to be the best office building, in the best location, to attract some of the top talent to continue to propel the company forward.

"We've got room for our needs now and also to grow further as the business does.

"We will have about 150 staff when we move in but we have room for over 600 staff which future proofs our business."

The new base will have chill-out zones with napping pods, a café and cinema room.

Rob Hemus, asset manager with Blythe Valley's owner IM Properties, added: "Purely as a property deal, it stands out as one of the largest lettings.

"However, it's also great to see Ben and his colleagues so in-tune with our philosophy."

IM Properties was advised by both CBRE and Savills.