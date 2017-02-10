These are the new shops coming to Birmingham in 2017

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

There are lots of plans for new shops and boutiques in Birmingham in the new year.

Some areas of the city are being transformed beyond recognition in 2017 with huge new developments and retail parks.

In the city centre, some independents are expanding and adding new elements, like a speakeasy bar, and a high end bike shop is coming too.

Many retailers like to keep their plans under wraps so here’s what we’ve been able to glean so far for the coming year.

Some are in early planning stages, others are set to be up and running by the spring.

All sound pretty tempting ...

A huge flagship H&M

The old BHS building in Birmingham

The old BHS building in Birmingham has stood empty since August last year when the firm went bust.

Now, big plans have been lodged for a new flagship store to open in its place in New Street.

Fashion brand H&M has filed a planning application with Birmingham City Council to completely refurbish the huge shopping space and transform it into a trendy new store.

The retail giant is also hoping to change the entrance by adding a new mirror polished stainless steel canopy to the shop front.

Child Graddon Lewis

Liquor Store

There are exciting plans afoot for Liquor Store, the independent fashion and homeware shop run by Phil Hazel in the city centre.

It’s about to double in size, moving from the Great Western Arcade into The Grand on Colmore Row – and is launching a ‘hidden speakeasy bar’ in its basement.

“You will access it via the shop and when you get down there it will have a wow factor,” says Phil.

“Our customers tend to like to spend a while in our shop so we thought we’d offer them somewhere where they could stop and have a drink whilst shopping or before heading out in the evening.”

Shop fittings have already begun at The Grand and Phil plans to close the existing Great Western Arcade shop at the end of February, opening the new store and bar on March 1.

We’ll be sharing photos of the new-look shop and bar as soon as it’s ready.

Phil Hazel

City Centre South

A multi-million pound plan to create the second largest shopping destination in the Midlands has been revealed.

The proposals include restaurants, a cinema and bowling alley, a hotel and big brand shops to an area the size of ten football pitches.

It’s being compared to Touchwood in Solihull and is set to transform Bull Yard, Shelton Square, City Arcade and Herford Street in Coventry city centre.

Developers hope it will be a good place for people to spend time both during the day and also in the evenings too.

Work on the £300m project, called City Centre South, is due to start in 2020.

It’s hoped that shoppers will be able to enjoy the new shopping and leisure area by 2022.

Proposed City Centre South scheme

Mulberry Walk

Mere Green in Sutton Coldfield is set to be transformed by a £20 million shopping and leisure development.

Mulberry Walk will create a new town centre, delivering 55,361 sq ft of shops and restaurants to one of Birmingham’s most fashionable suburbs.

Marks & Spencer Simply Food has already opened there and Boots, Card Factory and Specsavers have also announced their plans to move in too.

It should be fully open fully early in 2017.

Plans for Mulberry Walk in Mere Green

Flannels

If you love your labels, you’ll be pleased to hear of a new shop opening in Solihull.

Designer fashion store Flannels is launching a brand new store in Shirley.

It will showcase a selection of top brands including collections from Vivienne Westwood, Kenzo, Polo Ralph Lauren and Michael Michael Kors.

Currently the only Flannels in the area is in the Burlington Arcade in Birmingham City Centre.

The new 7,500 square foot boutique, located at 498-510 Stratford Road, Shirley, will stock men’s, women’s and children’s luxury clothing, footwear and accessories.

Crockett & Jones

There are six Crockett & Jones handmade shoe shops in London but only one outside the capital. Until now.

The footwear specialist took over the Anatomical Boot Company on Colmore Row in 2006.

It relocated to the Burlington Arcade in January 2015 when renovation work began at The Grand.

Now it is getting ready to return to its original home, opening in unit two of The Grand in late March 2017.

But it is keeping its existing store open at the Burlington Arcade too, meaning we will have two Crockett & Jones shops in the city.

“The Anatomical Boot Company had been there since around 1905 and we took over in 2006,” says manager Mark Hill.

“We’re looking forward to returning to our original premises and retaining Burlington Arcade too.

“We are the only Crockett & Jones shops outside London.”

Crockett & Jones Birmingham store manager Mark Hill (left) with Steve Tommy, commercial surveyor at Hortons' Estate

Ribble

This is exciting news for those who love cycling.

Founded in 1897, Ribble is one of the longest established bicycle manufacturers in the world – and it’s just opened a shop at the Mailbox.

Not just selling bikes, Ribble stocks clothing and accessories too.

It is alongside Kitchen Gallery, Castle Fine Art and Fine & Country on Level 1.

“Level 1 of the Mailbox is fast becoming a destination for premium home and lifestyle retailers and Ribble will be a very welcome addition,” says Melanie Taylor, head of retail relations at Milligan, joint owners of the Mailbox.

“2016 has been a fantastic year for the Mailbox and 2017 is set to be even more exciting with the launch of the Mailbox app and new store openings.”

PA The Ribble R872 Special Edition Shimano Ultra 6800

Next at Bullring

Next at Bullring is set to get even bigger and better in 2017.

More than 1,500 people queued up before dawn to have first bite at this year’s Boxing Day sales at the popular fashion and homeware store.

Next fans will be pleased to hear that the store expansion is due to be completed by April, meaning there will be even more items to peruse at those enticing Next sales.

Take a look at the queue:

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

M&S Simply Food

M&S bosses have said they’re planning to grow their food offering in the Midlands during 2017.

They’ve just opened a new foodhall in Mere Green, and it sounds as though there are going to be more dotted around too.

A spokesperson said: “We’re continuing to expand our food business with over 200 new stores opening by the end of 2018/19 across the UK. We are planning to grow our food offering in the Midlands during 2017, however, we have nothing to confirm at the moment.”

M&S Simply Food foodhall

Oka

Oka, the British luxury furniture and home accessories retailer, is opening its second Midlands store in spring.

The new store will be the latest to open on Harborne Road in Edgbaston Village, on the Calthorpe Estate, just a mile from Birmingham city centre, and will complement the growing choice of retail, restaurants and bars that are making it a place to shop and socialise.

Recent popular additions have been The Physician and The High Field.

Artist's impression, CGI of the new Oka store which will open in Harborne Road, Birmingham, early in 2017

Martineau Place

Plans have been lodged to allow new shops and cafes to move in Martineau Place opposite House of Fraser in Birmingham city centre.

Current occupants include Argos, Sainsbury’s, KFC and Deichmann Shoes but many of the outlets are empty and owners Colony Capital hope to attract more tenants in 2017.

Watch this space.

Martineau Place in Bull Street

Primark

OK, so not exactly a 2017 opening but we'll certainly be able to see some changes here in the new year.

The new Primark is earmarked to replace most of the old Pavilions shopping centre and it promises to be epic.

Of course the New Street store will close when this new one opens - likely to be sometime in 2018.

Watch what happened at the Primark launch at The Fort:

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Roundhouse

The Canal & River Trust and National Trust are aiming to breathe new life into the historic Roundhouse building in Sheepcote Street in 2017.

The new activity and enterprise hub will offer cycle hire, a repair workshop, volunteering opportunities and a shared working space for conservation organisations and benefit from being on the canal network and a short walk from Brindleyplace.

Graham Young The Grade II listed Roundhouse shows off its curves

Boston Tea Party

Not a shop, but a great place to stop for a cup of tea and a cake whilst you’re out shopping!

The Boston Tea Party plans to open along Harborne Road in the Edgbaston Village in the middle of 2017.

There are already Boston Tea Party cafes on Corporation Street in the city centre and in The School Yard on Harborne High Street.

Goodlife Barbershop

A modern day barbershop with old school traditions opened in the Great Western Arcade last month.

Goodlife Barbershop offer the haircuts and cut-throat shaves, as well as a tailored product range of oils, balms, lotions and pomades that they use during your appointment.

The Great Western Arcade

The old Apple store

Apple closed down its Bullring store in September to make way for the larger new store at the junction of New Street and Corporation Street.

It had held a high profile top floor position close to The Bull statue at the foot of the Rotunda.

This space hasn’t been filled yet so we’re hoping another high profile brand will be moving in there in 2017.

We’ll let you know as soon as we hear more.

And just outside Birmingham ...

River Island at Merry Hill

A brand new, extended River Island is coming to intu Merry Hill in 2017.

River Island bosses closed the current store over Christmas and moved to a temporary store elsewhere in the centre whilst they fit out their new store ready for the expected opening time in June.

The owner of intu Merry Hill has announced plans to spend £85 million revamping the Brierley Hill shopping centre and improving its mix of tenants.

Graham Young Merry Hill.

Touchwood

Solihull’s main shopping centre Touchwood is undergoing a major revamp with the promise of new shops and restaurants.

There’s no update on this yet but it forms part of a major redevelopment in Solihull, including new restaurant openings in Mell Square and Drury Lane.

Italian restaurant and deli chain Carluccio’s is due to launch in Mell Square in early 2017.