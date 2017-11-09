Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new canalside apartment complex reaching up to 21 storeys is set to be built in Birmingham's historic Gun Quarter by the company which helped redevelop the Mailbox.

New plans have been revealed to demolish a series of industrial buildings on the corner of Shadwell Street and Lower Loveday Street and replace them with more than 400 apartments in a development called 'Snow Hill Wharf'.

St Joseph, part of the UK housebuilding group Berkeley, is behind the newly submitted plans.

It is seeking permission to demolish all the office and warehousing units on the site and replace them with five new buildings, ranging from three to 21 storeys and containing 157 one-bedroom, 218 two-bedroom and 29 three-bedroom apartments.

(Image: Grid Architects)

There will also be three landscaped podium gardens, concierge service, gymnasium and cinema room alongside parking for 139 cars, including five charging points for electric vehicles, and space for 408 bikes.

The application site sits next to the Birmingham and Fazeley Canal and is currently occupied by FGF, an insulation and cladding manufacturer and distributor which is relocating to new premises.

The proposed project is a deviation away from typical developments in the Gun Quarter in recent years as the district has become a magnet for privately run student halls of residence.

St Joseph was formed by Berkeley at the turn of this year to focus on developments in Birmingham and the surrounding area and it takes its name from the city's famous former mayor Joseph Chamberlain.

(Image: Grid Architects)

Berkeley previously worked on apartment developments at both Brindleyplace and the city's famous former Royal Mail sorting office as it was regenerated to become flats and a boutique shopping mall.

St Joseph said in a statement: "Snow Hill Wharf will signify a new residential landmark for the city of Birmingham, looking to raise the bar for future development as demand for high-quality city centre living continues to grow.

"Placemaking and architectural design are at the heart of St Joseph which is the latest member of the Berkeley Group.....not just building homes but creating places that become successful and thriving communities.

(Image: Grid Architects)

"Berkeley has demonstrated this quality previously in Birmingham with the delivery of the Symphony Court development at Brindleyplace and the residential element of the Mailbox.

"At Snow Hill Wharf, we are committed to playing a part in Birmingham's evolution.

"Our aim is to deliver an exemplar development that will set new standards for sustainability and community cohesion."