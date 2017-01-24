How we use Cookies
New plans for apartments off Broad Street

Run-down former council depot site set to house nearly 150 new flats in a six-storey development

BPN Architects
CGI of plans to build 148 apartments in Sherborne Street

More than 140 flats are to be built on a former council depot site off Broad Street.

Developer Inland Homes is behind the project to build 46 one-bedroom and 102 two-bedroom flats on vacant brownfield land on the corner of Sherborne Street and Grosvenor Street West.

The site, which has been clear for several years, was previously used as a general storage and maintenance depot by Birmingham City Council.

Inland Homes specialises in urban regeneration projects, mainly in the south of England, with a particular emphasis on residentially led mixed-use schemes on brownfield sites.

It has lodged new plans with Birmingham City Council to construct a six-storey building with 105 parking spaces.

The site has been the subject of several planning applications including one for 167 apartments and two commercial units in 2007 and another for 35 apartments in 2012.

BPN Architects Another CGI of how the new apartments will look
Another CGI of how the new apartments will look

Buckinghamshire-based Inland Homes also owns the former boatyard plot which neighbours the application site, known as Sherborne Wharf.

A second planning application is due to be made for this phase later in 2017.

A supporting statement prepared by Jewellery Quarter practice BPN Architects said: "The design will respect and enhance the setting of the area, respecting the surrounding urban grain.

"The scheme will deliver high-quality homes arranged around high-quality landscaped spaces to provide much-needed residential accommodation on a previously brownfield site on a vacant and underutilised piece of land."

The flats would join an area of Birmingham already well populated with apartment blocks and be a stone's throw from two major regeneration schemes.

Construction is now well under way on the first phase of Left Bank, where 189 apartments are being built in Sheepcote Street, while Moda Living is planning 450 apartments in a 37-storey tower in Broad Street.

CGI of plans to build 148 apartments in Sherborne Street
