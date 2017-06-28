New plans for £800k city apartments with cinema room and roof terrace

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

New city centre apartments worth up to £800,000 with roof terraces and cinemas are to be developed in a former chest clinic.

Birmingham-based developer Court Collaboration has announced plans to convert the old NHS building in Great Charles Street into a £6 million complex with 11 apartments.

Work is due to start imminently on the scheme which will be called One Five One, Great Charles Street.

The historic premises operated as a chest clinic and celebrated its 80th birthday in 2013 but it was sold by Birmingham City Council after first being put up for auction in 2014.

The scheme will see homes worth up to £800,000 developed with roof terraces, cinema rooms and on-site parking.

BPN Architects How the cinema room will look

It becomes the latest city centre residential scheme to be announced by Court Collaboration which earlier this month revealed it had taken over the long-running plan to redevelop the Trefoil House site in Holloway Head.

The company is planning a £125 million development of more than 480 apartments on a site which has been the target of regeneration since the early 1990s.

Court Collaboration founder Anthony McCourt said the chest clinic scheme offered an ideal base to work from in the city centre, adding that several of the apartments had already been sold to people from London who had moved to Birmingham to work.

He said: "Birmingham is becoming a very desirable place to work, with the likes of HSBC and HS2 moving to the city, and there is a lot of demand out there for high-quality places to live nearby.

"That is why we were determined to acquire the chest clinic for some time.

BPN Architects CGI of the new roof terrace

"Not only is it a matter of minutes from the Paradise, Snowhill and Arena Central developments, it is also a development with personality - a heritage building with great spaces to live. And that is being borne out.

"We have already had lots of demand from people moving from London to Birmingham - people are snapping them up before they even see them, nearly 70 per cent of the scheme is sold already."

Jewellery Quarter-based practice BPN Architects has designed the regeneration and Maguire Jackson is selling the units on behalf of the developer.

The new development will retain some of the original features of the building and the project is due for completion in early 2018.