A new residential complex reaching up to 18 storeys is set to be built next to one of Birmingham's busiest commuter routes.

New plans have been lodged to demolish the buildings on the corner of the A38 Bristol Street and Essex Street and replace them with 68 apartments and two ground-floor commercial units.

The development will be part seven storeys and part 18 storeys high and also count nightclub Chic and the O2 Academy concert venue among its neighbours.

Some of the existing properties on the application site date back to the 1860s but none of them are listed.

Jewellery Quarter-based practice BPN Architects has designed the new scheme and said it had assessed the possibility of renovating the existing buildings but this was not deemed to be financially viable due to their poor condition and complex structure.

The new development will have an equal number of one- and two-bedroom apartments, secure parking for 80 bikes but no space for vehicles.

Warwick-based developer The Sandpiper Group is behind the proposal.

Its previous work includes the Sherborne Lofts apartment development off Broad Street and Ludgate Lofts and Millennium Apartments, both in the Jewellery Quarter.