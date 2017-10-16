The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new 15-storey block containing almost 300 student bedrooms is set to be built in Birmingham, becoming the latest project in the city to attract Chinese investment.

Birmingham developer Court Collaboration has lodged plans to build 290 bedrooms on the site of the former Birmingham Nautical Club in Bishopsgate Street, close to Broad Street.

The company is again working with Chinese investors, having secured financial backing from Asia for some of its other projects in the city such as the creation of restaurant Nosh & Quaff in Colmore Row and new apartments in Legge Lane in the Jewellery Quarter.

The Nautical Club's members were former servicemen but its membership dwindled and the club closed in summer 2015.

Developers are now seeing permission to regenerate the site with a part ten-storey, part 15-storey complex with studios and shared flats.

There would also be parking for 78 bikes but nothing for cars.

(Image: Corstorphine + Wright)

Planning documents supporting the application said: "The current state of the existing building doesn't use the site to its full potential and lies vacant in a convenient location in relation to Birmingham centre.

"The existing building is tucked into one side of the site, resulting in the land looking empty and abandoned.

"It is of its time and does not make best use of land in this prominent location (and) detracts from the surrounding area.

"It is not suitable for high-quality conversion, as such the application proposes the erection of a new purpose-built student living development.

"The inclusion of a student-focused residential development will create a more attractive and animated frontage to the corner of Bishopsgate Street and Communication Row."

The site is close to Cedar House in William Street, a former city council data centre which is being knocked down and replaced with 214 flats to be called Arden Gate which is another Court Collaboration project backed by Chinese investment.