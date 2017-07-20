Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major office block development, including a 23-storey tower, has been heralded as a sign of business confidence in Birmingham.

The Axis Square development, next to the Mailbox in Suffolk Street, includes four buildings surrounding a central public square.

It will replace the existing ten-storey 1970s Axis building on the site and the outline plans have been unanimously welcomed by the city council's planning committee.

Cllr Peter Douglas Osborn (Con Weoley) said: "It will be nigh on one million square feet of office space. It's a considerable amount which should be attractive to a large media company that the city is trying to attract.

"This development is a huge expression of confidence in Birmingham."

He was referring to the city's bid to bring the Channel 4 headquarters to the city.

The development includes a new public square and pedestrian walkthrough linking New Street and Broad Street.

Planning committee member Cllr Barry Henley (Lab Brandwood) added: "It increases the amount of office space, public open space and some retail in nicely proportioned buildings."

Developer London and Continental Railways (LCR) now has approval for the whole site. Detailed designs will now be drawn up and are likely to include a rooftop restaurant.

While backing the plan, Cllr Fiona Williams (Lab Hodge Hill) also urged LCR to consider more green roofs when it submits detailed plans for the buildings.

The surrounding area is already a hotbed of office development with the new HSBC headquarters being built opposite Centenary Square and the planned Dandara tower development next door.

LCR development manager Nick Clough said: "We are delighted to have reached another major milestone with our development proposals.

"Axis Square will create a vibrant new commercial office development of up to one million square feet, with ground floor retail uses and a new public square, with the development vastly improving connectivity with nearby locations and creating an attractive place to work, eat and shop in the heart of the evolving city centre."

The scheme is designed by Fletcher Priest Architects supported by Quod as planning consultants.