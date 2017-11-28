Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two new office buildings will be developed on a business park near Birmingham Airport.

The two buildings will total around 130,000 sq ft and be built on plot 6700 of Birmingham Business Park.

New CGIs have also been released showing how the development will look.

The park's owner BlackRock and asset manager Canmoor have been granted planning consent by Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council to create the additional office space on the park.

The buildings will comprise 60,881 sq ft and 70,171 sq ft, with 521 car parking spaces.

Birmingham Business Park is set in 148 acres of mature parkland and is home to more than 120 companies, including Rolls Royce, IMI, Fujitsu, Goodyear, Beiersdorf and Changan Automotive.

Rob Large, director of asset managers Canmoor, said: "Birmingham Business Park is continuing to attract occupiers who want office accommodation with easy access to transport links and good on-site amenities for employees.

"Plot 6700 represents the next phase of development at the park.

"The planned new office buildings will provide an option for those who want to be located on Birmingham Business Park but require space larger than 25,000 sq ft and who want a HQ office with their own front door, of which opportunities are limited."

Joint property agencies acting for BlackRock and Canmoor are JLL, GVA and KWB.