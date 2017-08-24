Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham haulage firm J Madden Transport has relocated to new premises in the Black Country.

The company has moved to Electrium Point, in Willenhall, taking 37,200 sq ft across multiple units on a three-year lease at an annual rent of £121,000.

The complex is owned by Birmingham-based property group Hortons' Estate.

J Madden Transport provides bespoke warehousing and distribution services for the telecommunications industry.

The company was previously based at Heartlands Business Park, in Nechells.

It has relocated after regeneration group St Modwen sold the business park to the Government to house a new rail maintenance depot for HS2.

Jeremy Boothroyd from Hortons' Estate said: "Having needed to relocate due to the new high-speed rail line, I'm pleased we were able to accommodate J Madden Transport at Electrium Point.

"As a result, all of the industrial units on the business park are now fully let."

Existing occupiers at Electrium Point include West Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust, Polyglass, Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council and Advance Health Care UK.

KWB advised Hortons' on the letting.