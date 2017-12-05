The video will start in 8 Cancel

New plans have been lodged to demolish a music pub in Birmingham and replace it with more than 60 apartments.

The Flapper sits next to the canal near Arena Birmingham and at present continues to trade.

But the Stratford-based development team of Baskerville Wharf and Whitehorse Estates are pressing on with their plans, first unveiled during the summer, to demolish to the pub and replace it with 66 apartments.

They are seeking permission from the council to build 25 one-bedroom and 41 two-bedroom units in a complex of three blocks of five, seven and 12 storeys respectively.

There would also be space for a ground floor café or restaurant and 66 bikes but only two managed parking bays at the site in Kingston Row.

Documents supporting the application said the developer was in discussions with the owners of adjacent, public car parks to provide secure parking for residents at preferable rates.

Will Adams, director of Whitehorse Estates, said: "This is an opportunity to deliver much-needed new homes to central Birmingham.

"This part of the city is changing dramatically.

"Birmingham City Council wants to see 5,000 new homes in the city centre over the next 20 years to support the significant commercial investment that continues to pour into Birmingham.

"The site has been earmarked for regeneration for nearly a decade but previous plans were shelved during the recession.

"This application builds on some of the themes from earlier proposals and represents a significant opportunity to invest in the area."