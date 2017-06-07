How we use Cookies
New faces at Naismiths

Pair of project managers appointed to Birmingham office of property consultancy

From left: New project managers at Naismiths Charles North and Jamie Brown (left and right) with director Manny Aparicio
From left: New project managers at Naismiths Charles North and Jamie Brown (left and right) with director Manny Aparicio

Property consultancy Naismiths has appointed Charles North and Jamie Brown as project managers in its Birmingham team.

Mr North has gained experience in project and programme management with EC Harris and Arcadis and has worked on a wide range of developments including leading £80 million worth of procurement for the new Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facility in Slovakia.

Mr Brown has worked for Mott MacDonald as an assistant project manager for the past two years, mainly in the education, highways and justice sectors.

Prior to that, he studied at Aston University, where he read construction project management.

Manny Aparicio, director and national head of project management at Naismiths, said the two appointments were an important step in its drive to attract new and emerging talent.

He added: "Both Charles and Jamie have impressive early career CVs and we are delighted to welcome them to Naismiths.

"Attracting and retaining the next generation of project managers is key to us developing and maintaining our status as a leading independent consultancy."

Comments
Show more comments

From left: New project managers at Naismiths Charles North and Jamie Brown (left and right) with director Manny Aparicio

