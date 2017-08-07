Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new drive-thru style builders' warehouse is set to open in Aston.

Built/ has taken 29,510 sq ft of trade counter space at units one and two, in Bourne Road, on a ten-year lease from where it will offer a click and collect service in which customers can drive through the unit to collect their purchases.

Property consultancy Cushman & Wakefield acquired the units on behalf of Built/.

Edward Kennerley, senior surveyor in the agency's national logistics and industrial team, said: "We are delighted to have secured the units on Bourne Road for this exciting new entrant to the Birmingham building supplies market.

Architecture practice opens Birmingham office

"Built/ is currently in the process of carrying out a comprehensive capital investment to the unit in order to meet their bespoke specification.

"We are currently in the process of sourcing new opportunities for Built/ and hope to be able to make further announcements in the near future."

The facility is due to open in September. Darby Keye acted for the landlord Dunedin.