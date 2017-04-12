How we use Cookies
New director at CBRE

Tony Haran joins the development and residential capital markets team

CBRE director Tony Haran (left) with Adrian Willet, head of the firm's development team in Birmingham
Property consultancy CBRE has appointed a new director in the development and residential capital markets team.

Tony Haran has worked in the property sector for more than 15 years and moves from Knight Frank where he was responsible for build to rent and standing stock residential investment outside London.

Since 2014, he has advised on more than £250 million of residential deals, including acting for Seven Capital on the £34 million forward funding of Landsdowne House at Five Ways island and the £100 million forward funded investment of Exchange Square in Eastside for Nikal.

At CBRE, Mr Haran will be responsible for advising clients on residential investment and development, in particular within the emerging build to rent sector.

Adrian Willet, a senior director and head of CBRE's five-strong development and residential capital markets team, said: "Residential stock is fast becoming a vital component of a fund's wider investment portfolio.

"It's great to have Tony on board to advise funds and institutions at a time when the private rented sector in the Midlands is really starting to make great strides."

