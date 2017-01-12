New designs unveiled for Colmore Row makeover

New images showing how a revamped Colmore Row could look have been released as more details emerge over the potential future of Birmingham's premier business address.

The artist's impressions (above and below) hint at wider pavements and a more pedestrianised feel with no raised kerbs, as can be seen throughout New Street.

In addition, details of the first six project areas planned by the development team behind the scheme have been revealed.

Colmore Business Improvement District and Birmingham City Council first announced plans last May for a £10 million revamp of the square outside Snow Hill station and a makeover for Colmore Row.

The overall aim of the regeneration, which is being designed by architecture firm Broadway Malyan, is to deliver more comfort for pedestrians and cyclists with public space able to host a variety of activities, add value for tenants and attract further investment.

A public realm framework across the whole Snow Hill area, which stretches from Steelhouse Lane to Victoria Square, has now been completed and has identified the first six project areas to undergo detailed design development.

They are:

- Colmore Row

- Junction of Colmore Row and Newhall Street

- Cornwall Street

- South end of Church Street towards Colmore Row

- Barwick Street

- Steelhouse Square outside Colmore Plaza at the top of Steelhouse Lane

The detail design stage of the project is likely to take up to ten months with work potentially starting on the first project in late 2017.

Broadway Malyan director Danny Crump, who is leading the professional delivery team, said: "Each of these areas have their own character and characteristics with different needs and opportunities to improve the public realm and, having completed the strategic plan, we are now able to develop each area further and refine concepts while adhering to a consistent set of design principles.

CGI of how Colmore Row could look

"We are looking at initiatives that will completely reimagine the Snow Hill area by 'detuning' the highway character, moving away from vehicle dominance and putting pedestrians and cyclists first and at its heart.

"Ultimately, this will include the introduction of some new public spaces and pedestrian priority areas, new green infrastructure, pocket parks, new street furniture and general decluttering as well as encouraging businesses to spill out and occupy a more vibrant street scene."

Mike Mounfield, projects manager at Colmore BID, added: "This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to radically improve the experience of people who work, live and visit the Colmore area.

"We are currently building a coalition of property owners interested in supplementing the programme funding to make sure all these transformational projects go ahead."

Birmingham City Council's leader Coun John Clancy said: "I'll be watching with interest the regeneration of the area around Snow Hill and Colmore Row.

"Not only is this the beating heart of Birmingham's business district, it is also an important gateway into the city centre where improvements to the public realm are long overdue."

The project is being funded by the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership Growth Fund.

Also working on the project are transport consultancy Systraw, project management firm WYG and engineering agency Hoare Lea.

