A leisure extension containing a cinema and new restaurants is set to be built at the Merry Hill centre.

The Dudley centre's owner Intu has bought the building which currently houses the Odeon cinema opposite the retail hub and is now in talks with the chain to move it to a new location.

It is proposed to move the cinema into a new building to be constructed at the rear of the centre in Brierley Hill alongside the cinema would be a series of new restaurants.

The proposals are revealed in this new image created by architects for the shopping centre.

This the latest phase of an ongoing programme of expansion and renovation works at the centre worth around £110 million after Intu acquired the whole of Merry Hill last year.

A planning application for the new leisure complex is due to be lodged with Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council later this year.

Recent announcements regarding Merry Hill include fashion retailer Next taking over the former Sainsbury's supermarket unit, a new shop by luxury watch brand Tag Heuer and a facelift for the bus station which adjoins the centre.