New Birmingham building to have no electricity bills

CGI of plans to build an electricity cost neutral building at Hub 69 in Witton

A West Midlands property group is developing new industrial accommodation in Birmingham which could effectively have no electricity bills.

Coleshill-based IM Properties is behind what is believed to be the country's first development of its kind at Hub 69 in Witton which will combine photovoltaic panels with a particular type of battery technology.

Hub 69 will use the solar-charged panels to supply electricity straight to the building for immediate use.

The battery can be solar charged or charged from the grid when electricity is cheaper to be stored and used later during more expensive periods.

This process known as peak shaving.

Construction of the 69,000 sq ft building is due to be completed this autumn and will form part of the The Hub, the 90-acre business park which will also be home to the new Birmingham Wholesale Markets.

Kevin Ashfield, IM Properties' UK development director, said: "We're keen to lead the market on sustainability and innovative use of this technology which we believe will become commonplace in the industrial and logistics sector in the years to come.

"We are very excited about turning theory into reality by combining this technology.

"There is a general trend of increasing utility costs which affects the bottom line of occupiers.

"Our first electricity cost neutral building provides a carbon positive facility which will have long-term cost savings for the occupier."