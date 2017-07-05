New apartments and hotel planned for Jewellery Quarter

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Almost 500 apartments, a boutique hotel and retail courtyard are all planned at a new development in the Jewellery Quarter.

New proposals have been unveiled to transform an industrial site next to the quarter's railway station into a mixed-use complex which could also bring back into use an old Victoria subway.

To be called 'Hockley Mills', the plot is on the corner of Pitsford Street and Icknield Street and is currently used as a storage facility by Mr Tyre.

Glancy Nicholls Architects CGI of Hockley Mills in the Jewellery Quarter

Although specific details of the project are still to be finalised, the development is expected to comprise around 490 apartments and townhouses, landscaped courtyards, offices, shops and workshops intended for jewellery design and manufacture.

Also proposed is a new ticket office for the Jewellery Quarter station, a boutique hotel containing around 40 bedrooms and the possibility of reusing an existing Victorian subway as a gym or other commercial uses.

The brownfield site is between historic cemeteries Key Hill and Warstone Lane.

Glancy Nicholls Architects has designed the scheme for Blackswan Properties, the firm behind the regeneration of the old Ashfords jewellery factory in Great Hampton Street to create 156 apartments in a scheme called Gilder's Yard.

Glancy Nicholls Architects Another image of how Hockley Mills could look

Glancy Nicholls said the design of the project referenced the site's previous industrial heritage and sought to re-establish the lost warehouse scale, massing and architecture that used to be located on this site.

"By reinterpreting this architecture for living, working and leisure and providing a gateway to the expansive rail and metro transport links, this site is an attractive proposition to the city and future residents," the Jewellery Quarter-based practice said in a statement.

Also working on the development are Design2e, Couch Perry Wilkes, Gleeds, PMP Consultants, CBRE and Cundall.