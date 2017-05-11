New £26m industrial development for Solihull

CGI of the new Connexion building in Solihull

IM Properties is investing £26 million to develop five new industrial units in Solihull.

The Coleshill-based group is planning to build 209,000 sq ft of speculative space on Blythe Valley Park called Connexion.

The units will range from 30,000 sq ft to 56,5000 sq ft and be ready during summer 2018.

A full planning application has now been lodged with Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council after outline consent was awarded in March.

IM's development manager Rachael Clarke said: "The key reason for Blythe's success is that it's so well connected, hence the name Connexion.

"There's a dearth of premium industrial and logistics space in this area and, while we see our scheme attracting operators such as 'last mile' logistics, its high quality design and setting is such that it could also appeal to a variety of other business sectors."

"These latest units will give the park a truly mixed-use feel with outline planning also granted for 750 homes, with the residential element bringing enhanced public transport links."

CBRE and Savills are joint agencies on Blythe Valley Park.