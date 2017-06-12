How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

New 17-storey apartment complex to be built next to city hotel

Next phase of regeneration of Park Regis site will see more than 200 flats developed on existing car park

Brum's best apartment
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

More than 200 new apartments are set to be built in Broad Street next to a city hotel.

The second phase of the regeneration of the Park Regis site next to Five Ways island will see 228 apartments built on the hotel's car park.

The 271-room Park Regis opened last year following the renovation of the run-down Auchinleck House building.

Developer Seven Capital is now aiming to complete its work there by constructing a new residential-led, mixed-use building of between six and 17 storeys on land currently used as a car park by the hotel.

The application site is bordered by St Martin's Street and Tennant Street with the 17-storey element fronting onto Broad Street.

The development comprises 117 one-bedroom, 105 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom apartments alongside 152 parking spaces, including two for electric cars, and 228 bike spaces.

There will also be a rooftop courtyard area and seven ground floor retail units.

It is not known at this stage how many parking spaces the hotel will lose as a result of this new development.

Park Regis opened in March 2016 and also has Japanese restaurant Rofuto on its 16th floor, Sky Bar and the 1565 bar and outdoor terrace.

Seven Capital also recently created long-stay serviced apartments in the Broadway building opposite the hotel which used to house a Tesco supermarket.

This is the latest in a long line of Seven Capital developments in Birmingham including St George's Village in the Jewellery Quarter, the former Harrison Drape factory in Digbeth and apartments off the A38 Bristol Street in the Southside district.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Major expansion plans unveiled for The Belfry

The Belfry is to undergo a major expansion

New water park and conference facility on the table but Bel Air nightclub will go

Related Tags

In The News
Hotels
Construction
Organisations
Broad Street Birmingham
Seven Capital

Most Read in Business

More than 200 apartments are to be built behind the Park Regis hotel in Broad Street
  1. Broad Street Birmingham
    New 17-storey apartment complex to be built next to city hotel
  2. Commercial Property
    This £20million shopping and restaurant complex will open this summer
  3. Birmingham Airport
    Birmingham Airport chief executive to step down
  4. Post People
    I Want! I Want! exhibition opens at the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery
  5. Technology
    Wavenet continues acquisition spree

Most Recent

More than 200 apartments are to be built behind the Park Regis hotel in Broad Street

Most read on Birmingham Post

More than 200 apartments are to be built behind the Park Regis hotel in Broad Street
  1. Broad Street Birmingham
    New 17-storey apartment complex to be built next to city hotel
  2. Regional Affairs
    Former council chief's £500,000 pay-off branded 'ludicrious'
  3. Commercial Property
    This £20million shopping and restaurant complex will open this summer
  4. Birmingham Airport
    Birmingham Airport chief executive to step down
  5. Regional Affairs
    Return for Michael Gove and new deputy for Prime Minister Theresa May
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor