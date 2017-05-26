How we use Cookies
National planning consultancy opens in Birmingham

Indigo adds a fifth office to its stable with new base in Colmore Row

Colmore Row
Indigo Planning has opened a new office in Colmore Row

A national planning consultancy has opened its first Midlands office in Birmingham.

Indigo Planning has launched a new base in Colmore Row to join its existing stable of offices in Manchester, Leeds, London and Dublin.

Indigo said it was attracted to Birmingham because of the transport and infrastructure investment as well as the lower commercial rents and affordable house prices relative to the London market.

It added that the move was necessary to support the growing demand for its planning services in the West Midlands.

Chairman Simon Neate said: "Our new Birmingham office represents a significant milestone for us.

"The West Midlands is undergoing a significant transformation and, with HS2 on the way, it is fast becoming a thriving business destination to rival London.

"Our presence here will enable Indigo to provide the planning advice needed as Warwick, Coventry, Solihull, Dudley and Birmingham all become more sought-after following recent regeneration projects and the Government's Midlands Engine spending drive."

It has also consolidated its two London offices into a new single base.

IPF seminar puts spotlight on accommodation for students

Speakers - Tom Francis, JLL; David Smith, Strata Real Estae/IPF; Nick Riley, Whittam Cox Architecs; Phillip Hillman, JLL; Allan Wilson, JLL.

The Investment Property Forum’s Midlands branch hosted a seminar on the booming market for investment in student accommodation

Birmingham finance firm merges with London rival

Jasper Corporate Finance has teamed up with Assay to expand footprint and range of services

