More fashion brands to launch in Bullring

Birmingham shopping centre to welcome two new stores as its fashion and clothing offer grows

Two more fashion chains have announced plans to open in the Bullring in Birmingham city centre.

Coach, which was founded in New York in 1941, will sell footwear, clothes and accessories and the new Bullring branch becomes only its second outside of London.

Andrew Stanleick, president of Coach Europe, said: "We are delighted to be opening our first standalone store in Birmingham.

"Bullring has a reputation as the region's premier retail destination and so it is a perfect fit for Coach.

"Following a successful launch in Leeds' Victoria Quarter, we are looking forward to bringing Coach's modern luxury concept and collections to Birmingham."

Iain Mitchell, UK commercial director of Bullring owner Hammerson, added: "This latest signing reflects the strength of Bullring's leading retail mix, attracting high-end, aspirational brands to the city.

"We're delighted to welcome Coach's first standalone store in the city, which significantly strengthens the already dynamic retail line-up at the centre."

Also launching in the Bullring is luxury footwear retailer Russell & Bromley.

The company has taken a unit next to clothing chain Diesel and jewellery brand Swarovski.

Mr Mitchell added: "Following the announcement of Coach's debut in Bullring, we are pleased to welcome yet another aspirational brand to Birmingham for the first time.

"Leading retailers are increasingly focusing their store expansion plans on prime regional shopping centres and, as the leading retail destination in the Midlands, Bullring is the perfect fit for Russell & Bromley."

