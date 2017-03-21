How we use Cookies
MIPIM welcomes thousands to see future Midlands development

Nearly 3,000 delegates attend more than 20 events highlighting what is in the development pipeline in Birmingham and the wider Midlands region

Delegates attend an event hosted by the Midlands UK pavilion at MIPIM 2017
Nearly 3,000 international delegates visited the Midlands UK pavilion during global property conference MIPIM in Cannes.

Delegates from Birmingham and the wider Midlands region gathered in the south of France to showcase some of the major projects in the pipeline here including Peddimore in Sutton Coldfield and UK Central in Solihull.

A 'Visioning Document' was unveiled for the £350 million Peddimore industrial site while plans for a new hub at UK Central was unveiled which could create in the region of 77,000 new jobs.

Representatives from Greater Birmingham took part in more than 20 events within the Midlands programme, including panel debates and showcase presentations featuring approximately 50 speakers.

Based at a pavilion for the first time, the wider Midlands UK delegation featured more than 40 organisations from the private sector, working in collaboration with the public sector to promote the region.

The companies ranged from property agents to developers, consultancies and architects.

Among the events held was one looking at the potential of Birmingham's HS2 station and a panel discussion on what the high-speed rail line will bring to the area in terms of economic impact.

Other well-attended events included an evening reception featuring British screenwriter Steven Knight, filled with delegates wearing caps from the TV show Peaky Blinders, which is set in Birmingham.

City council leader Coun John Clancy said: "The Midlands Engine's presence at MIPIM sends a powerful message to global investors that the region is a strong, cohesive area, which is committed to becoming more connected, productive and innovative.

"By joining together with other destinations to promote Birmingham, Greater Birmingham and the Midlands Engine, we are competing even more strongly than ever before to secure investment that will help to create new jobs, homes and economic wealth for local people."

