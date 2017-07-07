How we use Cookies
Millennium Point unveils new £1m event space

Connect is aiming to attract Birmingham's corporate event and networking market

Connect at Millennium Point
Millennium Point has opened the new £1m Connect centre

Birmingham's Millennium Point development has unveiled its new £1 million conference and events venue.

Called Connect, it is the latest addition to the building's facilities, which include the Thinktank science museum, and is aimed at the city's corporate events market.

The space can hold up to 120 people across four rooms.

The idea was first unveiled last year as the landmark attraction celebrated its 15th birthday as it seeks to be more appealing to the corporate market ahead of the arrival of HS2 in 2026.

Millennium Point will be one of the first things alighting passengers see when they arrive in Birmingham via the high-speed train.

Connect at Millennium Point
Connect at Millennium Point

Chief executive Judith Armstrong said: "The idea to create a purpose-built space within the Millennium Point development was really powered by Birmingham's revitalised position as one of the UK's most dynamic cities.

"With so much construction, shifting out of the city core towards the east and us being located directly opposite where the HS2 link will deliver passengers into the city, we wanted to ensure we could offer dedicated space not only for offices and learning but also for meetings, events and exhibitions."

