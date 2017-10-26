Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The top 150 construction companies in both the Midlands and UK have been ranked in the latest edition of the Birmingham Post.

The countdowns feature in a special supplement in this week's Post which is out in shops now.

Making the top of the list is Network Rail, followed by big hitters Carillion, Barratt Developments, SIG and Morgan Sindall.

They have been involved in some of the biggest projects in the Midlands with Carillion leading the way on the Library of Birmingham and Paradise while Barratt continues to build houses across the region.

Support for the supplement comes from sponsors Willmott Dixon, O'Brien Contractors, Lambe Construction and Shaylor Group.

The supplement can read in the latest edition of the Birmingham Post, out in shops now, or via our PageSuite software here.