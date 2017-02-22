How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Middle East investors snap up Birmingham office block

  • Updated
  • By

Alduwaliya Asset Management acquires home of law firm in Colmore Business District for £22.5m

Qatari investors have acquired One Eleven Edmund Street

Middle East investors have acquired an office building in the Birmingham's Colmore Business District.

Qatar-based property investor Alduwaliya Asset Management has bought One Eleven Edmund Street in a £22.5 million deal.

The 44,769 sq ft premises is let to law firm Gateley on a 15-year lease at an annual rent of £1.2 million.

Part of the former Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital, the Grade II-listed building comprises six floors of grade A office space with roof terraces to the fifth and sixth floor and 21 underground parking spaces.

The acquisition is the first UK purchase for Alduwaliya outside London.

The Birmingham office of property consultancy Knight Frank advised the purchaser and CBRE acted for the seller Hines.

New Birmingham property developments

New hotel at uni Food court at Beorma Smallbrook Queensway revamp Another craft beer bar Powergen revamp RIBA 2016 Awards Eastside Knowledge Hub £13m New St revamp
1 of 8
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

New name for Birmingham offices in £13m revamp

New reception area in Platform 21

City centre office block has been rebranded as fresh set of images show how renovated building will look

Related Tags

In The News
Invest in Birmingham
Colmore Business District
Places
Colmore Row
Organisations
Hines
Knight Frank
CBRE

Most Read in Business

  1. Manufacturing
    Revealed: First look at new Range Rover
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Innovation Birmingham on hunt for backers to continue expansion
  3. Commercial Property
    Hiscox takes space at revamped Grand offices
  4. Invest in Birmingham
    Former Ted Baker store to become new restaurant
  5. Business
    Former Birmingham Post sports writer dies aged 65

Most Recent

Calthorpe Estates director Matt Long (left) and chief executive Mark Lee

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Manufacturing
    Revealed: First look at new Range Rover
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Innovation Birmingham on hunt for backers to continue expansion
  3. Commercial Property
    Hiscox takes space at revamped Grand offices
  4. Health News
    Birmingham Children's Hospital unveils £1m bereavement centre
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Former Ted Baker store to become new restaurant
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor