Mexican street food chain Wahaca is coming to city centre

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Days after we revealed Las Iguanas was taking over the old Temple Street Social building in Temple Street a Mexican restaurant chain has also revealed plans to open in the street.

Wahaca will be opening on 13 Temple Street, serving Mexican street market small plates and cocktails.

The chain has applied for planning permission to convert the basement and ground floor property previously occupied by TSB Bank and is one of a number of new Birmingham restaurants coming to the city.

Pieminister , Las Iguanas, Pintxos and Jackson and Rye have all revealed plans to open new restaurants in this area of the city in recent weeks.

Liverpool Echo A Wahaca Mexican restaurant in Liverpool

Wahaca prides itself on “bringing the spirit of Mexican market eating to the UK: respect for quality ingredients, passion for vibrant, fresh and honest food and the pleasure of sharing with others.”

And it’s all served up in a colourful lively atmosphere. On the menu choose from burritos, enchiladas, tacos, empanadas as well as Mexican Feast sharing platters all washed down with tequilas and margaritas.

Liverpool Echo A Wahaca in Liverpool

According to the website: “Everything is ethically sourced so you can get messy with a clear conscience by sharing tacos and quesadillas, washed down with fresh hibiscus water or a delicious cocktail.”

It was founded by Marl Selby and 2005 Masterchef winner Thomasina Miers who was inspired to launch her own restaurant after travelling around Mexico. Wahaca proved phenomenally successful with Londoners when it opened its first branch in Covent Garden in 2007.

Thomasina Miers Chef and co-founder of Wahaca, Corn Exchange, Manchester

The chain has 18 venues in London including Soho and Canary Wharf. In total there are now 26 eateries around the UK.

Birmingham has been woefully lacking in Mexican restaurants apart from the popular Bodega Cantina and Bar on Bennett’s Hill, round the corner from Temple Street.