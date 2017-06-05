New Marco Pierre White restaurant to open near Solihull

How we use Cookies
The Michelin starred chef turned restaurateur is to open new eatery this summer

Bardolino restaurant in the Cube
Celebrity chef Marco Pierre White is to open new a new restaurant near Solihull.

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse at the Manor Hotel, in Meriden, close to the NEC, will open at the end of June.

The new eatery at the Best Western Plus hotel will seat 120 diners and also has a private dining room.

The acclaimed chef turned savvy restaurateur operates eateries under five brands in the Midlands.

He launched Marco Pierre White Steakhouse at The Cube in 2012 followed by Marco’s New York Italian restaurant, Mr White’s English Chophouse at Hotel La Tour.

More recently he opened Italian cafe and restaurant Bardolino at the Cube.

Nick Taplin, chief executive of Black & White Hospitality, which manages the MPW franchises, said: “The Manor Hotel is a popular destination for both business travellers and local guests.

"It’s the perfect destination to be opening our latest MPW Steakhouse, which will bring a whole new dining offer to the area for foodies to enjoy.”

Marco Pierre White's restaurant on the 25th floor of The Cube.
Marco Pierre White's restaurant on the 25th floor of The Cube.

Marco Pierre White added that the new eatery will be like all his venues: “ My restaurants are not pretentious and stuffy. They are about enjoying excellent food and drink in luxurious, relaxed surroundings and quite simply having a good time.”

The MPW Steakhouse on the 25th floor of the Cube serves up steak as well as fish, chicken and vegetarian dishes.

Other Michelin starred chef who have open branded restaurants in the city are Tom Kitchen at The Mailbox and later this year also at The Mailbox, we will be welcoming Atul Kochhar's NRI eatery.

