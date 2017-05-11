Mangobean relaunches Birmingham café

A café chain offering coffee cocktails and waffles is relaunching its Birmingham city centre venue tomorrow.

Mangobean first opened in Corporation Street 18 months as a development site in order to trial new ideas and products.

But a new franchisee has now been signed up to run the café which is holding a grand launch.

The rapidly growing chain says it is aiming to bring fun and enjoyment back to high streets and shopping centres with a range of unique products and services.

Mangobean founder Shane Saunders said: "We've spent the last ten years developing our own branded products, helping others to develop their coffee shops.

"We've witnessed first-hand how the major high street coffee shop chains have become homogeneous, offering the same products in the same environment.

"Mangobean has supplied over six million cups of coffee and installed over 250 coffee machines and many other types of catering equipment in businesses throughout the UK.

"Moving into coffee shops was the next logical step for the company. We want to offer something different to what was already out there."

The café will sell waffles, smoothies and non-alcoholic coffee cocktails such as The Tracey Jane which is an Americano with sweet raspberry flavours.

Faraaz Bhatti, franchisee of the Birmingham café, said: "I am a medical doctor by profession and it was coffee, lots of it, that kept me going through medical school and the long hours that followed.

"I wanted to become an integral part of the Mangobean success story for a few key reasons - to deliver amazing customer service, to have staff that enjoy making coffee and to create products that customers love and those they will keep coming back for."

The launch in Birmingham, the group's only site in the Midlands, is part of wider plans to open 200 stores across the UK in the next five years.