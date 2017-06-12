How we use Cookies
Manchester Airport is opening a pop-up shop in Birmingham city centre

  • Updated
  • By

Airport says it wants to tell the people of Birmingham about its US routes and give away gifts and a £1,500 holiday

Birmingham Airport CEO Paul Kehoe's message for passengers
Manchester Airport is hoping to steal some customers away from its counterpart in Birmingham by opening a new pop-up shop in the city centre.

The shop will be open for just five days from June 14 in the Great Western Arcade, in Colmore Row, where it will have interactive, travel-themed games where shoppers can win prizes alongside a draw offering holidays and gifts.

Manchester Airport said the pop up shop was coming to Birmingham to showcase its US routes such as San Francisco, Boston and Miami, which are only otherwise available in London.

Head of marketing Patrick Alexander said: "We have a whole host of long-haul routes that currently passengers can either only go from London airports or from Manchester.

Great Western Arcade
Great Western Arcade

"By coming to Birmingham with our very first pop up shop means we can educate and show the people of the Midlands how easy Manchester Airport is, as an alternative of getting to, and across the capital, to reach far flung destinations."

Prizes on offer at the draw include a luxury holiday worth £1,500, Kindle Fire, Go-pro camera and Samsonite luggage.

Virtual reality goggles will also give visitors the chance to see the future of Manchester Airport as it undergoes a ten-year, £1 billion regeneration.

