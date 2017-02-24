How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Major Birmingham housing plan set to be thrown out

  • Updated
  • By

Bloor Homes' bid to redevelop a former golf club in Northfield is likely to hit the buffers next week

Average house price in South Birmingham
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

A controversial plan to develop up to 1,000 new homes on a former golf club in south Birmingham is expected to be thrown out next week.

Bloor Homes is seeking permission to redevelop North Worcestershire Golf Club, in Northfield, but has already faced a barrage of opposition from councillors and residents.

It is seeking permission to demolish the old club house and build up to 1,000 dwellings, public open space, a primary school, multi-use community hub with 3G pitch and play area and new access onto the 80-acre course which shut last March.

Its proposals are due to be debated by Birmingham City Council's planning committee next Thursday where officers have recommended it is refused.

A report prepared ahead of the meeting said the council had received a slew of objections to Bloor Homes' plans including opposing the loss of recreational space of this size while education chiefs said the applicant's assessment of school places was flawed.

The Wildlife Trust said the site contributed a significant amount of "natural capital" to this area and the scale of the development would result in a loss of this capital.

Previous objections by city councillors had expressed fears over increased traffic on what is already a busy area for commuters coming into Birmingham.

Birmingham City Council has received some support for the project with 45 letters submitted, citing a dire need of new homes in the area while affordable housing would help more young people buy.

The former golf course will otherwise become a target for anti-social behaviour, other letters of support have argued.

Last year, the city council's development chief said the site had not been earmarked for housing in its new development plan.

The committee meeting report concluded: "The site for housing development is contrary to the adopted Birmingham Development Plan (and) the proposal fails to provide adequate compensation for the loss of 80 acres of private open space and essential education infrastructure."

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in Business

  1. Commercial Property
    Major Birmingham housing plan set to be thrown out
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Jewellery Quarter office block sold for £9.3m
  3. Legal
    Partner promotions at Wright Hassall
  4. Business News
    These West Midlands small companies are among UK's best exporters
  5. Manufacturing
    Revealed: First look at new Range Rover

Most Recent

30 St Paul's Square

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Commercial Property
    Major Birmingham housing plan set to be thrown out
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Jewellery Quarter office block sold for £9.3m
  3. Regional Affairs
    Five days after his departure Birmingham City Council staff told chief executive is on leave
  4. Legal
    Partner promotions at Wright Hassall
  5. Regional Affairs
    Why you could pay to take your car to Sutton Park and Cannon Hill Park
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor