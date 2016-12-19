Mailbox to welcome bike brand Ribble

A historic bike brand founded more than a century ago is opening a new shop in Birmingham city centre.

Preston-based Ribble was launched in 1897 and designs and manufactures its own-label bikes as well as selling other well-known brands of cycling and triathlon gear.

It is due to open a new shop at boutique shopping mall the Mailbox early in 2017 which will be its only dedicated outlet outside its Lancashire heartland.

The launch follows the recent opening of another bike shop, Cycle Republic, at the revamped Grand building in Colmore Row.

Ribble will sit alongside Kitchen Gallery, Castle Fine Art and Fine & Country on level one of the Mailbox.

Melanie Taylor, head of retail relations at Milligan which jointly acquired the shopping centre in 2011, said: "Level one of the Mailbox is fast becoming a destination for premium home and lifestyle retailers and Ribble will be a very welcome addition.

"2016 has been a fantastic year for the Mailbox and 2017 is set to be even more exciting with the launch of the Mailbox app and new store openings."

This latest signing follows recent deals to welcome Tom's Kitchen, the restaurant and bar by acclaimed chef Tom Aikens, wine bar Bottles and coffee shop chain Caffè Nero.

