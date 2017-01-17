Mailbox unveils latest retailer to join new-look centre

iLite will open at the Mailbox in April

Luxury lighting brand iLite is to open a second showroom in Birmingham.

The firm, which operates a shop in Hockley, will launch a new store in April at city centre shopping mall the Mailbox.

With over 35 years of experience, iLite is a residential, luxury and commercial lighting store specialising in the supply and sale of the lighting from names such as Swarovski, Foscarini and Masiero.

iLite will sit alongside Kitchen Gallery, Castle Fine Art, Fine & Country and Ribble, which opens at the end of this month, all on level one.

Melanie Taylor, head of retail relations at Milligan, joint owner of the Mailbox, said: "Level one of the Mailbox is fast becoming a destination for premium home and lifestyle retailers and iLite will be a very welcome addition.

"2017 is set to be an exciting year with the launch of the Mailbox app and new store openings and it's fantastic to start with the news of iLite Lighting's arrival."

This latest signing follows Tom's Kitchen, the restaurant and bar by acclaimed chef Tom Aikens, wine bar Bottles and coffee shop chain Caffè Nero.

The centre fully reopened in 2015 after undergoing a £50 million facelift.

Watch: Tom's Kitchen opens at the Mailbox