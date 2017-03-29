How we use Cookies
Luxury watch brand to open at Merry Hill

  • Updated
  • By

Black Country shopping centre is chosen destination for group to launch its first store in the West Midlands

Westfield Merry Hill, Brierley Hill
Tag Heuer will open a store at the Merry Hill centre

Luxury watch brand Tag Heuer is to open its first store in the West Midlands.

The company is launching a new shop in the Merry Hill centre in Brierley Hill in April which will help to compensate for the recent closures of Sainsbury's, BHS and Early Learning Centre.

The watch firm will open next to jewellery store chain Ernest Jones as part of a full refurbishment of the unit.

Intu took full ownership over the Merry Hill centre last year and plans to carry out more than £100 million worth of improvement work aimed at attracting a number of new retail and catering brands.

JD Sports has expanded its store there to create one of its largest shops in Europe and Five Guys, Virgin Holidays and River Island are among other brands to have taken new or extra space.

Nick Round, regional director at Intu, said: "Intu Merry Hill demonstrates our strategy to bring together a strong leisure and retail mix across our portfolio of shopping centres, with a number of exciting improvements planned to ensure it is the stylish and sought-after destination that will help brands to flourish and make our customers smile.

"This includes enhancing the centre's catering offering and attracting more high-end aspirational retailers like Tag Heuer, which is the latest brand to select the centre as the right location to attract customers from across the West Midlands for the first time."

Jones Bootmaker stores to close

The Jones Bootmaker store at Grand Central is among those to close

Trio of shops in Birmingham area to close despite administrators securing rescue deal with private equity firm Endless

The Lone Wolf sign

