Luxury watch brand to open at Merry Hill

Luxury watch brand Tag Heuer is to open its first store in the West Midlands.

The company is launching a new shop in the Merry Hill centre in Brierley Hill in April which will help to compensate for the recent closures of Sainsbury's, BHS and Early Learning Centre.

The watch firm will open next to jewellery store chain Ernest Jones as part of a full refurbishment of the unit.

Intu took full ownership over the Merry Hill centre last year and plans to carry out more than £100 million worth of improvement work aimed at attracting a number of new retail and catering brands.

JD Sports has expanded its store there to create one of its largest shops in Europe and Five Guys, Virgin Holidays and River Island are among other brands to have taken new or extra space.

Nick Round, regional director at Intu, said: "Intu Merry Hill demonstrates our strategy to bring together a strong leisure and retail mix across our portfolio of shopping centres, with a number of exciting improvements planned to ensure it is the stylish and sought-after destination that will help brands to flourish and make our customers smile.

"This includes enhancing the centre's catering offering and attracting more high-end aspirational retailers like Tag Heuer, which is the latest brand to select the centre as the right location to attract customers from across the West Midlands for the first time."