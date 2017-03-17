Loki Wine is doubling its size - and this is what you can get

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Independent shop Loki Wine is expanding to double its size.

After a record-breaking 2016, the shop in Birmingham’s Great Western Arcade is taking over the shop next door and increasing the ground floor area to 1,200 square feet.

That means it will be able to sell hundreds more types of wine and spirits and stage bigger tasting events.

Owner Phil Innes at Loki Wine which is expanding in Great Western Arcade

Award-winning Loki Wine opened in the arcade in 2012 and has grown ever since, with sales growing by 25 per cent last year and every event selling out.

Loki is the most awarded wine merchant in Birmingham, winning 11 national awards in the past three years.

Named after the Norse god who delighted in making mischief, the shop has an “anti-establishment ethos”, believing that “wine should offer outstanding value for everyone and that the customer should be able to taste before buying that perfect bottle”.

It sells more than 600 wines and spirits and offers customers the chance to try up to 40 wines by the glass. They are dispensed from the special wine preservation machines for as little as 69p a glass.

Loki's specialist wine preservation machines

The tasting room upstairs also serves cold meats and cheese to go with the wine.

Loki is currently in Unit 36 and has taken over Unit 35 next door which used to be The Whisky Shop before it moved to Unit 9 and was the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery pop-up shop over Christmas.

The bigger shop will now be able to host events for up to 70 people. The drinks range will grow too to include more spirits and beers.

Birmingham Post and Mail Phil Innes inside Loki

The improvement works are expected to take four weeks, during which the current shop will stay open.

Owner Phil Innes said: “Since we opened, Great Western Arcade has continued to improve and is now home to some of the best independents that the city has to offer.

“More and more buzz is surrounding GWA, especially with the new openings and the focus on quality retail.”

Great Western Arcade

Other food and drink independents in Great Western Arcade include deli Anderson & Hill, vegetarian restaurant 1847, Miss Macaroon and soon-to-be opened new gin bar The Charter Rooms .

GWA manager James Roberts said: “We’ve seen a surge in our food and beverage offering, which has all contributed to us looking to make GWA more of a night-time destination.

“Loki Wine has been a fundamental part of this growth and we’re delighted that it will still play a pivotal role in the arcade.”