Award-winning city centre wine shop and bar Loki Wine has abandoned plans to open a new shop in Moseley.

The store will instead focus on opening a second branch in Edgbaston’s Greenfield Crescent.

It lodged a planning application to open in an empty site formerly occupied by Pottery and Pieces gift shop on St Mary’s Row, Moseley last September.

The news comes after the Birmingham Mail revealed that Moseley wine bar Cheval Blanc which opened in July 2016, has been put up for sale and will close down for good once a buyer is found.

Cheval Blanc owner Keith Marsden said: “It is in a prominent location and has been fitted out to a very high standard. Anyone coming in wouldn’t have to do wine, it could be something else.”

At the time of announcing the new Edgbaston store, owner Phil Innes said: “The plan was always to launch two more locations. Moseley was supposed to be our second shop but it has been hit by a few delays and stumbling blocks so it’s likely that will launch in early 2018.

Loki, named after the Norse god of mischief, is currently thriving in Great Western Arcade in the city centre, where it opened in 2012 and recently doubled in size.

The shop and wine bar is the most awarded wine merchant in the UK in the last five years.

Accolades include winning National Merchant of the Year 2017 in the world’s most prestigious wine awards, the International Wine Challenge.