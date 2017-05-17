Mystery over sudden closure of £1million restaurant in city centre

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Less than a year of opening, seafood restaurant Lobster Peninsula has suddenly closed down.

The grand eatery was among a flurry of new restaurants to open in 2016.

Housed in the historic Futurist Cinema in John Bright Street, the restaurant opened last November after an investment of nearly £1million on renovations to the building.

But on a tweet sent out on Wednesday, May 17, the restaurant announced: "Hi everyone, unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances we have closed the restaurant. Thank you for your custom. All the best, LP"

The luxurious looking restaurant and bar, which also had a club upstairs, opened in November 2016.

The main, 88-cover restaurant area was created by partitioning off the cinema auditorium of the acclaimed cinema which dates back to the early 1900s.

It is not known whether the club above the restaurant will remain open.

Inside Lobster Peninsula on John Bright Street, Birmingham.

The Futurist officially opened in July 1919 as one of the oldest cinemas in the country and remained a popular cinema in Birmingham until the 1990s.

Sadly, in more recent years, it fell into disrepair and the building was turned into a lap dancing club.

New owners William Sui and Rob Yang had ploughed £900,000 into renovating and restoring some of the building's original features to create the restaurant.

Lobster Peninsula on John Bright Street housed in the former Futurist Cinema

The eatery offered a variety of seafood platters of lobster, crab, creole fish, prawns, calamari, mussels, as well as steak and chicken dishes.

Our reviewer visited Lobster Peninsula last year and commented how eerily empty the new restaurant was.

Sanjeeta Bains Lobster at Lobster Peninsula

The focus on fancy lobster in swanky surroundings may have been at odds with the rest of the food offering in John Bright Street which has more relaxed, affordable dining options.

Nearby bars and restaurant include The Stable, Caribbean-inspired Turtle Bay and independent cafe Cherry Reds.

The Birmingham Mail has approached the owners for comment.

Other restaurants which have announced closure this year include Chi Kitchen at The Bullring, Thai Edge in Brindleyplace - which became Siamais and Fishylicious seafood restaurant in the Jewellery Quarter.