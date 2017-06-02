How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Loan firm agrees new Birmingham office deal

Everyday Loans is latest tenant to sign up to Livery Place

Everyday Loans has secured new office space in Birmingham's Colmore Business District.

The firm, which provides unsecured personal loans, has taken a ten-year lease for the 2,377 sq ft ground floor of Livery Place.

Other recent lettings at the building in Livery Street include recruitment agency Switch Consulting and design consultancy Chapman BDSP.

Andrew Wayland, group head of marketing at Everyday Loans Ltd, said: "The newly relocated Birmingham branch will allow us to provide a direct lending experience with a personalised service for our customers in the surrounding area.

"From our new offices in the heart of Birmingham, we look forward to continuing our mission to provide a friendly and transparent face-to-face loan service in locations that best serve our customers' needs."

Landlord Canmoor was represented jointly by property agencies Savills and CBRE.

Joe Shorney, senior surveyor in the office agency team at Savills, said: "The recent series of lettings at Livery Place are testament to its reputation as one of Birmingham's key city centre office buildings.

"Everyday Loans will be a strong addition to the mix of small and multinational companies which already occupy space within the building."

Toby Saul, asset manager at Canmoor, said: "The continued letting success at Livery Place justifies our significant investment in the building."

Everyday Loans was represented by Martin Burke Associates.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Creative types raise £1,000 for charity at karaoke afternoon

Caroline Chell, BPA; PJ Ellis, LoveBRUM.

Birmingham Publicity Association (BPA) kicked off its fundraising drive for 2017 with a Chinese lunch

Previous Articles

New tenants sign up to Livery Place

Livery Place has welcomed two new tenants

Consultancies relocate from elsewhere in Birmingham to take top floor space in Livery Street building

Related Tags

In The News
Finance
Colmore Business District
Places
Colmore Row
Birmingham city centre
Organisations
CBRE
Savills

Most Read in Business

  1. High Speed 2
    High Speed 2 is transforming Birmingham and beyond - find out how here
  2. Technology
    New electric vehicle battery centre could create 10,000 jobs
  3. Commercial Property
    £275m garden village plan to transform corner of Birmingham city centre
  4. Invest in Birmingham
    Eighty jobs to be created at new £8m care home
  5. Colmore Business District
    Loan firm agrees new Birmingham office deal

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. High Speed 2
    High Speed 2 is transforming Birmingham and beyond - find out how here
  2. Curzon Street Station
    Plan for Birmingham's park in the sky
  3. What's On News
    Exclusive: Plans for Victorian themed city centre gin and cocktail bar axed
  4. Technology
    New electric vehicle battery centre could create 10,000 jobs
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Eighty jobs to be created at new £8m care home
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor