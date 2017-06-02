Loan firm agrees new Birmingham office deal

Everyday Loans has secured new office space in Birmingham's Colmore Business District.

The firm, which provides unsecured personal loans, has taken a ten-year lease for the 2,377 sq ft ground floor of Livery Place.

Other recent lettings at the building in Livery Street include recruitment agency Switch Consulting and design consultancy Chapman BDSP.

Andrew Wayland, group head of marketing at Everyday Loans Ltd, said: "The newly relocated Birmingham branch will allow us to provide a direct lending experience with a personalised service for our customers in the surrounding area.

"From our new offices in the heart of Birmingham, we look forward to continuing our mission to provide a friendly and transparent face-to-face loan service in locations that best serve our customers' needs."

Landlord Canmoor was represented jointly by property agencies Savills and CBRE.

Joe Shorney, senior surveyor in the office agency team at Savills, said: "The recent series of lettings at Livery Place are testament to its reputation as one of Birmingham's key city centre office buildings.

"Everyday Loans will be a strong addition to the mix of small and multinational companies which already occupy space within the building."

Toby Saul, asset manager at Canmoor, said: "The continued letting success at Livery Place justifies our significant investment in the building."

Everyday Loans was represented by Martin Burke Associates.