Lidl opens massive new distribution centre

  Updated
  • By

Supermarket group unveils new warehouse in Wednesbury which will supply its supermarkets across the region

Look round HUGE new Lidl distribution centre in Wednesbury
Budget supermarket chain Lidl has opened its new regional distribution centre in the Black Country which has created 400 jobs.

Newly released pictures show how the massive warehouse, which is the size of ten football pitches, in Wednesbury looks.

The only one in the Midlands, it is the German chain's 11th centre and at 435,938 sq ft is its largest in the UK.

It forms part of a wider project by the supermarket group to invest £1.5 billion over the next three years to expand its warehouses and 650-strong store portfolio.

The hub is close to junction nine of the M6 and stocks food and goods to be distributed to Lidl's stores across the region.

Inside Lidl's new distribution hub in Wednesbury
Richard Shaw, Lidl UK regional director for Wednesbury, said: "The opening of our new Lidl Wednesbury warehouse marks an incredibly exciting time for the business, particularly in and around the West Midlands.

"Not only is it necessary to accommodate the scale of our existing and future operations in the area, we have been able to create significant job opportunities as a result of the new warehouse and will continue to invest in the West Midlands and beyond, as we move forward with our expansion plans.

"We are incredibly proud of the teams here at Lidl that have been working in the background to get the new warehouse off the ground and would like to extend our thanks to all those involved for their hard work and dedication."

