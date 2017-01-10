How we use Cookies
Lidl called on to abandon Stirchley demolition plans

Residents are campaigning for discount supermarket chain to halt its bid to demolish the Fitness First and bowling alley to make way for new store

Protesters campaign outside Birmingham City Council against the planned closure of Fitness First and a bowling alley in Stirchley to be replaced by a Lidl supermarket
Protesters have called on discount retailer Lidl to abandon plans to demolish a well-used gym and bowling alley to make way for a new supermarket.

The residents, from Stirchley, also condemned councillors who, after initially rejecting the scheme in Pershore Road last month, did a u-turn just two weeks later and awarded planning permission amid fear of legal action from Lidl.

The residents want the Fitness First gym and popular bowling alley to stay and suggest Lidl find an alternative site.

The area is already awaiting a new Tesco after more than a decade of planning and legal battles, seen off an Asda plan and is now being targeted by Lidl's rival Aldi which wants to build on a nearby site, also in Pershore Road.

Campaigner Fiona Cullinen said: "I am fed up with fighting in campaigns against supermarket applications and not being listened to. We are fed up of being a dumping ground for supermarkets."

Coun Mary Locke (Lab Bournville) added: "It's disgraceful. We have an old Kwik Save site which would be ideal but instead we are losing our gym and bowling alley.

"It is ridiculous to be replacing a fitness and exercise centre with a food store."

Coun Timothy Huxtable (Con Bournville) added: "It's the right development in the wrong place. It hasn't got the support of residents and will lead to a net loss of jobs."

New warehouse to create 130 jobs on former Tuckers site

Tuckers Fasteners, in Great Barr

Developer First Industrial has been given permission to build the 120-metre long warehouse on the former Tuckers Fasteners factory site in Perry Barr

