Plans for a new casino in Dudley have taken another step forward after licences were granted for the premises.

The planned casino and bingo hall has been awarded alcohol and gambling licences from Dudley Borough Council.

The company that runs Wolverhampton's Casino 36 is behind the new venture and is investing more than £12 million to deliver the venue in Dudley.

First announced earlier this year, the project will involve the relocation of the existing casino on the town's Castle Hill and it is expected to create up to 100 jobs.

A new 450-seat bingo hall will be housed on the ground floor of the building on Castlegate Leisure Park while the casino will be on the first floor.

Peter Adkins, director of regulatory services at law firm Emms Gilmore Liberson, advised Casino 36 on the application.

He said: "This is great news and is another requirement which has been met bringing it a step closer to fruition.

"This will be a great move for the town, seeing how well-loved and used Casino 36 is in Wolverhampton."

Casino 36 director Adrian Ballard added: "This is great news.

"The location provides a perfect platform for a successful casino and bingo hall to be built upon, which will prove to be a massive asset to the town.

"To have these licenses granted and in place is another box ticked. It means we are even closer to the ambition becoming a reality."