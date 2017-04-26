How we use Cookies
Legendary pub The Rainbow in Digbeth to close down

Iconic venue which has hosted Frank Turner,  Bastille, Ocean Colour Scene and UB40 to close

The Rainbow Pub in Digbeth
Famed Digbeth pub The Rainbow has announced it will be closing its doors.

The Victorian pub is a well established part of the Digbeth night-time scene hosting an eclectic selection of music and spawning the hugely successful The Rainbow Venues.

The pub was taken over by Rainbow Venues owner Lee McDonald 13 years ago. Before that it was run by Joe Ward and former Pop Will Eat Itself drummer Fuzz Townsend.

The Vamps performing a special concert for Free Radio at a venue behind the Rainbow pub in Digbeth in July 2014.
From hosting parties for 200 people, The Rainbow has grown into a multi-venue music tourist hotspot, with 11 venues.

Lee said: “I have realised after celebrating 13 years of The Rainbow Venues with Chapter Festival, The Rainbow brand really has moved on and I want to concentrate all of my efforts on the growing Lower Trinity Street and really focus on developing The Rainbow Arena, The Rainbow Warehouse, Blackbox, Roof Garden and of course Spotlight, Mama Roux.

The new-look Rainbow, in Digbeth
“It’s time to give somebody else the opportunity that I was given by Joe Ward and Fuzz Townsend.”

The pub boasts raw brickwork, vintage furnishings and stained glass windows. The Rainbow was for many years a popular clubbing haunt in Digbeth.

It is due to close on May 28 unless someone comes forward to take over the lease. Even if it gets a new owner, Lee says it will no longer be called The Rainbow.

Rainbow pub in Adderley Street, Digbeth

A list of the famous names who have played at the pub include La Roux, Ocean Colour Scene, Joss Stone, Bastille, and Example as well as a huge selection of world-renowned house DJs.

But in recent years it has been dogged with rumours of closure.

In 2009 after receiving a noise abatement order the pub was ordered to erect a sound insulating roof over its courtyard.

Part of the £30,000 cost was raised by a concert staged by UB40. In 2015 the licence was suspended following a violent incident at the pub.

Frank Turner gig at The Rainbow pub
Lee added: “I want somebody to take on the building and give it a new identity, a new lease of life, a new beginning. I want to see enthusiasm and the same level of commitment and love it has had through the years from me and my team.”

The celebratory closing weekend of events on Friday May 26th - Sunday May 28th with feature some of Birmingham's biggest brands.

Anyone interested in taking over the lease, please contact lee@therainbowvenues.co.uk

