LCP plans £200m property investment

Black Country group London and Cambridge Properties has announced plans to grow its portfolio by a further £200 million following a £98 million investment during 2016.

LCP said it was looking to invest a further £200 million in 2017 in both retail and industrial properties.

Last year, the Kingswinford-based group invested in 41 sites, totalling 875,000 sq ft, across the UK, the largest of which was the £23.34 million Blossom portfolio, comprising 216,000 sq ft across 14 sites.

Investment director James Buchanan said: "The past two years have seen LCP undertake significant investment, with a heavy focus on neighbourhood shopping parades, which are vital community assets.

"We are actively identifying opportunities that have potential for improvement and that offer the best value in terms of investment and yields.

"Once we acquire sites, we are committed to improving them and redeveloping them if necessary for the benefit of local communities.

"We will continue to acquire more sites in 2017 and are looking forward to delivering the same high level of asset management to our tenants."