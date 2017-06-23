How we use Cookies
The latest store to open at Bullring revealed

  • Updated
  • By

Volkswagen has become the latest firm to sign up to Birmingham's top shopping centre

Volkswagen are set to open a flagship store in the Bullring .

The German automobile giants are branching into traditional retail environments and the first store will be parked inside Birmingham’s famous shopping centre.

Set to open next month, customers will be able to purchase and arrange test drives of a range of Volkswagen vehicles.

Naturally, given the location of the store, test drives will take place a short distance away.

Johnsons cars, who have ran the existing Volkswagen Birmingham dealership since 2004, will be partnering the company at the new location, in the heart of the city centre.

Michaela Moore, General Manager of Bullring Birmingham, said: “Volkswagen joining the centre is a real coup for us. We were excited by the new store concept and, with their additional offering of onsite test drives, we think it will be a real hit with our shoppers.”

New Volkswagon shop at Bullring

In addition to the cars themselves, shoppers will be able to buy vehicle accessories and Volkswagen merchandise when the store opens on July 7th.

On the unusual location of the new store, Alison Jones, Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said:

“Setting up Johnsons Volkswagen Bullring Birmingham has been an exciting project and we can’t wait to open the doors to the public next month. The store allows us to try out new ways of bringing our cutting-edge products and technologies to the public in their usual retail environment.”

Volkswagen join the likes of Russell & Bromley, and Coach in setting up shop at the Bullring.

