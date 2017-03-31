Latest plans revealed to smarten up Birmingham High Street

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

This is how Birmingham High Street could look in the not too distant future.

Plans have been submitted to the city council to smarten up the shop fronts on High Street and Union Street.

There’s a bit of a buzz in this area at the moment, with a huge new flagship H&M planned for just around the corner on New Street and a giant Primark set to take over Pavilions.

Planners are now hoping to install double height windows to the shop fronts at ground and first floor level in a move which will undoubtedly breathe new life into the area.

High Street meeting Union Street in town.

The building on the corner of Union Street and High Street, opposite M&S , currently houses Pandora , WH Smiths and Suits Inn. It’s not clear yet whether these shops will be staying or others will move in.

Aberdeen Asset Management, which owns the building along with several others in the vicinity, said it was looking to attract new shops to the area as part of revamp plans.

CGI of plans for Birmingham High Street and Union Street

Since the launch of Bullring in 2003, many of the major high street stores have moved out of the main city centre thoroughfares leaving some buildings empty or rented by discount retailers.

This trend continued with the opening of Grand Central in 2015.

CGI of plans for Birmingham High Street and Union Street

And when BHS went bump in August last year it left a gaping hole in the middle of New Street, which used to be one of the city’s busiest shopping districts.

Now, H&M is hoping to open a two storey flagship shop where BHS used to be and the store is likely to stretch a long way back, covering all of units six to nine which run alongside the arcade.

The design of the store is similar to the latest plans submitted for High Street – with double height windows and a new mirror polished stainless steel canopy to the shop front.

The latest plans follow the opening of Liquor Store on Colmore Row as part of all the refurbishment of The Grand.

The old BHS building in Birmingham

And the enormous Primark is set to open in Pavilions in 2018.

Its transformation, due to Primark’s massive investment, will include not only the new Primark and remaining stores, but also a new pedestrian route through from Moor Street to High Street.

Primark’s existing New Street store will close and employees will transfer to the new Pavilions store – which is also creating an additional 488 jobs.

Child Graddon Lewis CJL Architect plans for a new flagship H&M store in the old BHS building in Birmingham

Aberdeen Asset Management, owners of the building on the corner of High Street and Union Street, has said the work planned forms part of an investment in the area.

Deputy Head of UK Property Asset Management Stephen Walker says: “We have commenced a programme of work with the intention of modernising this building and this will involve creating new frontages where appropriate.

“Terms are agreed for a major retailer to occupy the former BHS unit on New Street and we are in discussion with several other new occupiers.

“We are investing in this site, along with others in Birmingham and the West Midlands, to ensure that we attract the best possible tenants and provide important jobs and services to the region.”