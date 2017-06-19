Properties going from £1 at largest auction ever held in Birmingham

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

There will be 157 properties are up for auction in Birmingham net month.

It will be on Thursday, July 6 at Villa Park.

SDL Auctions Bigwood is offering properties priced from £1 to more than £500,000 at its largest auction ever

Rory Daly, SDL Auctions chief executive officer and auctioneer, said the huge total was proof that the Midlands property market was “ extremely buoyant”.

He said: “We are seeing great optimism being shown by buyers and sellers alike, despite an erratic political background. “This suggests to us that the underlying Midlands economy is strong as property is one of the principal barometers of economic confidence.”

As well as some appealing residential opportunities , the auction is also full of commercial lots with potential.

Ian Tudor, head of commercial auctions at SDL Auctions, said: “We have a wide range of lots including two former police stations, a former post office and a Methodist church on offer.”

These include the former Longbridge Police Station at 1170 Bristol Road South, with a guide price of £165,000, and the former Sheldon Police Station on Sheldon Heath Road with a guide price of £180,000.

Ian Tudor said: “These could be considered suitable for a wide variety of alternative uses, including residential and possible redevelopment, subject to obtaining the appropriate planning permissions.”

SDL Bigwood This former police station is up for auction

Similarly, a former two storey public house, The Brook Meadow, at 85 Forest Way, has a guide price of £175,000 is also up for auction and could be used for a variety of redevelopment purposes.

One building that does already have planning permission is the Grade II listed former Post Office building in Dudley , which has been granted planning approval for conversion into 21 one-bedroom apartments. Its guide price is in excess of £525,000.

There are also properties from as far afield as Northumberland, Stockton on Tees, Hartlepool and Middlesborough, the latter having properties on offer with guide prices as low as £1.

SDL Bigwood Former pub could be yours for £175,000

One of the £1 properties is t his mid-terraced house in North Ormsby, Middlesborough .

The full auction catalogue can be found here .

The auction in the Holte Suite at Aston Villa FC starts at 10.30am on Thursday 6 July, and SDL Auctions Bigwood is advising interested bidders to get there early to take their seat in the auction room as huge interest is expected.