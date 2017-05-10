KWB acquires Worcestershire consultancy

Toby Barnett and David Price (left and right), from David J Price & Associates, with KWB's Mark Lenton

Independent commercial property agency KWB has acquired a West Midlands rival to boost its portfolio of services.

The agency, which has offices in Birmingham and Solihull, has bought out Worcestershire-based David J Price & Associates in order to provide a new receivership and insolvency service.

The team from the Stourport agency will join KWB's property management division, bringing experience of receivership, insolvency and corporate recovery work and a portfolio of commercial and residential management contracts throughout England and Wales.

David J Price & Associates was established by David Price in 2000 following a long career with property consultancy GVA.

Mark Lenton, head of property and asset management at KWB, said: "David Price and his senior associate Toby Barnett have many years' experience working with receivers, financial institutions and firms and individuals specialising in corporate recovery and this will be a valuable new addition to KWB's range of management services.

"David and Toby's clients will benefit from being able to access a much more comprehensive property service from one source.

"We are looking forward to working together."

Mr Price added: "I am delighted that we have been able to bring our businesses together."