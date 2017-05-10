How we use Cookies
KWB acquires Worcestershire consultancy

Birmingham property group expands range of services after buying out specialists in receivership and insolvency

Toby Barnett and David Price (left and right), from David J Price & Associates, with KWB's Mark Lenton
Independent commercial property agency KWB has acquired a West Midlands rival to boost its portfolio of services.

The agency, which has offices in Birmingham and Solihull, has bought out Worcestershire-based David J Price & Associates in order to provide a new receivership and insolvency service.

The team from the Stourport agency will join KWB's property management division, bringing experience of receivership, insolvency and corporate recovery work and a portfolio of commercial and residential management contracts throughout England and Wales.

David J Price & Associates was established by David Price in 2000 following a long career with property consultancy GVA.

Mark Lenton, head of property and asset management at KWB, said: "David Price and his senior associate Toby Barnett have many years' experience working with receivers, financial institutions and firms and individuals specialising in corporate recovery and this will be a valuable new addition to KWB's range of management services.

"David and Toby's clients will benefit from being able to access a much more comprehensive property service from one source.

"We are looking forward to working together."

Mr Price added: "I am delighted that we have been able to bring our businesses together."

