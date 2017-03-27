Jones Bootmaker stores to close

The Jones Bootmaker store at Grand Central is among those to close

Three West Midlands stores run by the Jones Bootmaker chain will close after the company slipped into administration.

The units in Birmingham's Grand Central, Sutton Coldfield town centre and the Merry Hill centre in Dudley will shut, resulting 34 job losses.

Administrators from financial services firm KPMG were appointed to A Jones & Sons Ltd after which they agreed a pre-pack rescue deal with private equity house Endless.

This deal has rescued 72 stores and around 840 jobs but 25 under-performing outlets and six concessions have not been included in the sale so will close immediately, resulting in 262 job losses.

Jones Bootmaker was acquired in 2015 by Alteri Partners, a London-based firm which specialises in working with distressed retailers.

That 2015 deal also included shoe store chain Brantano which last week was separately placed in administration, with PwC now trading the business as usual as it assess the options for the group.

Will Wright, KPMG partner and joint administrator, said: "We are delighted that we have been able to rescue such an iconic UK footwear brand as Jones Bootmaker, including a high proportion of stores and preserving a large number of jobs, especially given the current economic pressures faced by retailers across the UK.

"This deal recognises the value of Jones as a strong and popular high street brand with a loyal customer base."

Joint administrator Steve Absolom added: "While it is always pleasing to preserve a significant number of jobs, sadly a number of redundancies are to be made at the closed stores.

"Over the coming days, our priority is to ensure all employees who have been affected by redundancy receive the information and guidance they need in order to claim monies owed from the Redundancy Payments Office."