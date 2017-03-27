How we use Cookies
Jones Bootmaker stores to close

  • Updated
  • By

Trio of shops in Birmingham area to close despite administrators securing rescue deal with private equity firm Endless

Jones The Bootmaker at Grand Central
The Jones Bootmaker store at Grand Central is among those to close

Three West Midlands stores run by the Jones Bootmaker chain will close after the company slipped into administration.

The units in Birmingham's Grand Central, Sutton Coldfield town centre and the Merry Hill centre in Dudley will shut, resulting 34 job losses.

Administrators from financial services firm KPMG were appointed to A Jones & Sons Ltd after which they agreed a pre-pack rescue deal with private equity house Endless.

This deal has rescued 72 stores and around 840 jobs but 25 under-performing outlets and six concessions have not been included in the sale so will close immediately, resulting in 262 job losses.

Jones Bootmaker was acquired in 2015 by Alteri Partners, a London-based firm which specialises in working with distressed retailers.

That 2015 deal also included shoe store chain Brantano which last week was separately placed in administration, with PwC now trading the business as usual as it assess the options for the group.

Will Wright, KPMG partner and joint administrator, said: "We are delighted that we have been able to rescue such an iconic UK footwear brand as Jones Bootmaker, including a high proportion of stores and preserving a large number of jobs, especially given the current economic pressures faced by retailers across the UK.

"This deal recognises the value of Jones as a strong and popular high street brand with a loyal customer base."

Joint administrator Steve Absolom added: "While it is always pleasing to preserve a significant number of jobs, sadly a number of redundancies are to be made at the closed stores.

"Over the coming days, our priority is to ensure all employees who have been affected by redundancy receive the information and guidance they need in order to claim monies owed from the Redundancy Payments Office."

Win a Vélo Birmingham Business 100 Challenge team place worth £1,200

Birmingham City Council Deputy Leader Coun Ian Ward with Jon Ridgeon, from CSM Active and Rugby Legend Martin Johnson for the launch of Velo Birmingham

There's still a chance to enter the closed road sportive in the Business 100 Challenge on Sunday September 24 - individual entries sold out in just three days

