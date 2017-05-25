John Shepherd lands another deal

West Midlands property agency John Shepherd has acquired a rival consultancy in the city.

The firm, which has offices in Sutton Coldfield, Solihull and Stratford, has bought Harborne-based Wolf's Lettings and Estate Agency for an undisclosed sum.

The deal has brought John Shepherd's footprint in the region to 2,000 properties under management and comes ahead of the launch of its new city centre branch in Colmore Row next month.

The Wolf's branch in Harborne will be rebranded and the nine-strong team retained.

Wolf's city centre business and seven staff will also join the new John Shepherd office when it opens.

This deal is John Shepherd's third acquisition since merging with property group Lomond Capital in 2014 and follows the acquisition of Solihull-based Lettings Place in October.

Richard Crathorne and Gary Black, joint chief executives of John Shepherd, said: "We have admired Wolf's for many years and are therefore delighted to welcome it and the staff into the John Shepherd family.

"Wolf's brings with it a high quality lettings and sales operation and a reputation for strong customer service."

Lomond Capital chief executive Stuart Pender said: "Not only is Wolf's an excellent business, bringing a strong lettings portfolio and high-quality staff but it also fills in the remaining gaps in John Shepherd's coverage in the area.

"We are very excited about our new Birmingham city centre office. We have a strong pipeline of further acquisitions across the country."

Radovan Vuckovic, the former owner of Wolf's, said: "The John Shepherd and Wolf's businesses are an excellent fit.

"I knew Lomond was the best option to take my business forward and continue its growth.

"I know the Wolf's team will relish the new opportunities that working with Lomond's local firm John Shepherd will bring.

"I will continue growing the Wolf's block management business independently and look forward to working with John Shepherd in future."