How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

John Shepherd lands another deal

Letting agency expands footprint into Harborne with Lomond-back buyout of Wolf's

John Shepherd in Solihull

West Midlands property agency John Shepherd has acquired a rival consultancy in the city.

The firm, which has offices in Sutton Coldfield, Solihull and Stratford, has bought Harborne-based Wolf's Lettings and Estate Agency for an undisclosed sum.

The deal has brought John Shepherd's footprint in the region to 2,000 properties under management and comes ahead of the launch of its new city centre branch in Colmore Row next month.

The Wolf's branch in Harborne will be rebranded and the nine-strong team retained.

Wolf's city centre business and seven staff will also join the new John Shepherd office when it opens.

This deal is John Shepherd's third acquisition since merging with property group Lomond Capital in 2014 and follows the acquisition of Solihull-based Lettings Place in October.

Richard Crathorne and Gary Black, joint chief executives of John Shepherd, said: "We have admired Wolf's for many years and are therefore delighted to welcome it and the staff into the John Shepherd family.

"Wolf's brings with it a high quality lettings and sales operation and a reputation for strong customer service."

Lomond Capital chief executive Stuart Pender said: "Not only is Wolf's an excellent business, bringing a strong lettings portfolio and high-quality staff but it also fills in the remaining gaps in John Shepherd's coverage in the area.

"We are very excited about our new Birmingham city centre office. We have a strong pipeline of further acquisitions across the country."

Radovan Vuckovic, the former owner of Wolf's, said: "The John Shepherd and Wolf's businesses are an excellent fit.

"I knew Lomond was the best option to take my business forward and continue its growth.

"I know the Wolf's team will relish the new opportunities that working with Lomond's local firm John Shepherd will bring.

"I will continue growing the Wolf's block management business independently and look forward to working with John Shepherd in future."

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Birmingham finance firm merges with London rival

Jasper Corporate Finance has teamed up with Assay to expand footprint and range of services

Related Tags

In The News
Colmore Business District
Places
Colmore Row

Most Read in Business

Aston Martin DB11
  1. Aston Martin
    Tide turning for Aston Martin on back of DB11 success
  2. Jewellery Quarter
    Assay Office could be stopped from using anchor mark abroad
  3. Birmingham City University
    Digital sector 'will create 14,000 West Midlands jobs'
  4. Colmore Row
    John Shepherd lands another deal
  5. Technology
    Tech 'will be fastest-growing sector' in Greater Birmingham

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

Aston Martin DB11
  1. Aston Martin
    Tide turning for Aston Martin on back of DB11 success
  2. Jewellery Quarter
    Assay Office could be stopped from using anchor mark abroad
  3. Birmingham City University
    Digital sector 'will create 14,000 West Midlands jobs'
  4. Colmore Row
    John Shepherd lands another deal
  5. Regional Affairs
    General Election 2017: The millionaire donors who have backed the parties
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor