Double delight for university projects in RIBA shortlist

Pair of developments on University of Birmingham's Edgbaston campus make 2017 shortlist of the best projects across the West Midlands region

Alan Walters Building, home of the University of Birmingham's Business School
Alan Walters Building has made the 2017 RIBA West Midlands shortlist

A brace of new developments on the University of Birmingham's campus in Edgbaston have been shortlised by the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Both the new library and the Alan Walters Building, which is home to the business school, opened last year and form part of a much wider regeneration project there encompassing new lecture buildings, halls of residence and sports facilities.

The annual RIBA West Midlands Awards celebrate the best standards of architecture across the region with winners put forward to the national awards and the chance to take home the prestigious Stirling Prize.

Twelve West Midlands projects have been shortlisted in 2017 including Jaguar Land Rover's new Engine Manufacturing Centre near Wolverhampton and the Remembrance Centre at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Last year's overall West Midlands building of the year was The Master's House in Ledbury, Herefordshire.

The 12 shortlisted buildings are:

- Alan Walters Building, University of Birmingham, by Berman Guedes Stretton

- Compton Verney Chapel and Landscape Project, Warwickshire, by Purcell

- Croft Lodge Studio, Leominster, by Kate Darby Architects and David Connor Design

- Forum Health Centre, Coventry, by IDP

- Jaguar Land Rover's Engine Manufacturing Centre, Wolverhampton, by Arup

- New library, University of Birmingham, by Associated Architects

New library at the University of Birmingham
New library at the University of Birmingham

- Remembrance Centre at the National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas, by Glenn Howells Architects

- St Michaels Hospice, Hereford, by Architype

- The Compound, Birmingham, by BPN Architects

- The Keyes Building, Worcester, by Associated Architects

- The Oculus, The University of Warwick, by Berman Guedes Stretton

- Writer's Coach House, Birmingham, by Intervention Architecture

Jaguar Land Rover's Engine Manufacturing Centre
Jaguar Land Rover's Engine Manufacturing Centre

Natalia Maximova, chairman of the judging panel, said: "This year's shortlist includes a healthy range of projects from a chapel restoration to a new car manufacturing centre, which demonstrates a high design standard across the sectors.

"There are some unusual takes on conservation as well as unique building types.

"All are so different and all have merits worthy of a jury's visit."

All shortlisted buildings will be assessed by a regional jury and the winners will be announced on May 15 at a ceremony at the Park Regis hotel in Birmingham.

